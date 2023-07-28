Makhlouf (Photo: LinkedIn)

Midday host RAMIE MAKHLOUF has exited BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A (SACTOWN SPORTS 1140 AM)/SACRAMENTO. MAKHLOUF announced on the air WEDNESDAY (7/26) that he is following his former co-host NICK CATTLES, who recently left to return to the EAST COAST, out the door, returning to his home of MILWAUKEE.

"This has very little if anything to do with the job, the station, the city of SACRAMENTO, nothing to do with the people I work with on a day-to-day basis. This is just a personal choice and a lifestyle choice that my girlfriend and I are making," MAKHLOUF said, adding that the SACRAMENTO gig was the first time he worked away from his Midwestern roots and that he didn't handle it well, missing family events and "feeling helpless." "I don't even have a job when I go back," he noted, thanking and praising CATTLES and the show's staff.

MAKHLOUF joined KHTK in 2022 from AUDACY Sports WSSP-A (1250 AM THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE; he has also worked at HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL.

« see more Net News