-
'The Pen Pals Podcast' Moves To iHeartMedia, Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network
by Perry Michael Simon
July 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Comedians RORY SCOVEL and DANIEL VAN KIRK have moved "THE PEN PALS PODCAST" to iHEARTMEDIA and WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK.
The long-running podcast, on which SCOVEL and VAN KIRK, joined by celebrity guests, answer letters from listeners, posts weekly on WEDNESDAYS; all new and previous episodes are available through the new distribution deal.