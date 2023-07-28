New Home

Comedians RORY SCOVEL and DANIEL VAN KIRK have moved "THE PEN PALS PODCAST" to iHEARTMEDIA and WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK.

The long-running podcast, on which SCOVEL and VAN KIRK, joined by celebrity guests, answer letters from listeners, posts weekly on WEDNESDAYS; all new and previous episodes are available through the new distribution deal.

« see more Net News