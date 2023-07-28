David

AUDACY Country KRFG/KFXG (95.1/92.9 K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE, CA names GUY DAVID morning show co-host for KELLI & GUY. He will work alongside KELLI GREEN, effective immediately. The co-host position has been open since DAVID BUGENSKE's departure in MAY (NET NEWS 5/8).

DAVID launched his career at MOUNTAIN DOG MEDIA Country WFON (THE BULL 107.1)/FOND DU LAC, WI in 2016, where he won WISCONSIN’s Best Morning Show from the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION. In 2017, he joined BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER as morning show host, where he was nominated for ACM and CMA Awards. After that, he hosted a current affairs talk show on KSHP-K296HP/LAS VEGAS.

AUDACY RIVERSIDE SVP/Market Manager MICHAEL VALENZUELA said, “We're delighted to have GUY DAVID join the K-FROG family as our morning show co-host. With his genuine passion for Country music and KELLI’s infectious energy, we're confident they'll create a dynamic and unforgettable morning show experience for our loyal listeners in RIVERSIDE. Together, they'll bring the best of Country hits, engaging conversations, and a whole lot of fun to kickstart listeners’ days.”

DAVID added, “With my love of Southern CALIFORNIA, Country radio and being at a legendary station around a legendary team, this was too good an opportunity to ignore. K-FROG helped me develop my love for Country music years ago, and now being a part of the team is a truly special feeling.”

