Cancelled

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH's daily local show "THE CONFLUENCE" has been cancelled and four staffers have been laid off, reports the PITTSBURGH CITY PAPER.

The show, hosted by KEVIN GAVIN, launched in weekly form in 2016 and went daily in 2018. Its last airing will be on AUGUST 4th, and the PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE REVIEW/TRIBLIVE.COM reports that GAVIN, MARYLEE WILLIAMS, and LAURA TSUTSUI are exiting, as is sister Triple A WYEP Digital Content Manager NICK WRIGHT. The departing staffers will receive severance negotiated through the staff's union.

