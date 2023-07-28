Renewal

The WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE's LETHBRIDGE HURRICANES have reached agreement on a four-year contract extension with ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA Rock CJRX (106.7 ROCK)/LETHBRIDGE, AB. The HURRICANES have aired on the station since the 2014-15 season.

“We’re very excited to renew our radio agreement with 106.7 ROCK,” said HURRICANES GM/Business Operations TERRY HUISMAN. “Having been partners for the last nine seasons, we feel our broadcast is the best in the WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE and we know that will continue for the next four years giving our fans the best listening and viewing experience in junior hockey.”

106.7 ROCK Content Dir. TRAPPER JOHN added, “We are proud to continue this successful broadcast partnership with our hometown LETHBRIDGE HURRICANES to bring their exciting brand of WHL hockey action to our listeners.”

« see more Net News