Swift: The Earth Moved (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT's fans, dubbed SWIFTIES, took her song "Shake It Off" to a whole new meaning during her ERAS tour show at SEATTLE's LUMEN FIELD with HAIM and GRACIE ABRAMS last SATURDAY (7/22) and SUNDAY (7/23) nights.

Dubbed the SWIFT-QUAKE, fans danced so hard in their seats that they generated enough seismic activity to register the equivalent of a low-grade 2.3 magnitude earthquake. Now that's some shaking going on!

A geology professor at WESTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY told CNN, “The shaking was twice as strong as ‘BEAST QUAKE,'" referring to a similar incident at the same stadium during a SEAHAWKS NFL game in 2011.

