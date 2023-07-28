Hayes (Photo: Robert Chavers)

MONUMENT RECORDS artist WALKER HAYES has extended his recording deal to also encompass RCA RECORDS. The singer/songwriter marked the new collaboration with the release TODAY (7/28) of a two-song bundle, titled "Strait Two Stepping," made up of new songs "Stetson" and "Show Me The Country."

HAYES was one of the first two artists signed to MONUMENT when it was re-launched in 2017 in its current, SONY MUSIC-affiliated form, which operates independent of SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. He previously was on CAPITOL NASHVILLE, signing there in 2010.

The GRAMMY-nominated star said of his new RCA affiliation, "Since my music is all over the map, I’m really looking forward to this next chapter with them and seeing how we can spread the bass/808s. Can’t wait to dance with the world to these." His current "Duck Buck Tour" continues through mid-OCTOBER.

