Rome

ALPHA MEDIA Sports KTFM (SAN ANTONIO'S SPORTS STAR)/SAN ANTONIO is adding WESTWOOD ONE and CBS SPORTS RADIO's "THE JIM ROME SHOW" for noon-2p (CT) beginning AUGUST 14th, replacing ESPN RADIO in the time slot. The station had been airing ESPN noon-2p since JUNE, when it replaced a local midday show with MICHAEL JIMENEZ and Director of Sports Operations TIM SPENCE in a move attributed to financial reasons. KTFM will also become the SAN ANTONIO affiliate for WESTWOOD ONE's NFL and NCAA football broadcasts this season.

“SAN ANTONIO is home to many long-time listeners,” said ROME. “Thrilled to be reconnecting with them on 94.1 SAN ANTONIO’S SPORTS STAR again. Thank you for the warm welcome back!”

“JIM is still very much at the top of his game,” said WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS VP/Affiliate Sales RYAN MAGUIRE. “This move is not only great for longtime listeners of ‘The Jungle’ but for new ones who will be entertained by JIM’s unique brand of sports entertainment. We’re thrilled that we could work out this new partnership with ALPHA MEDIA in SAN ANTONIO.”

“JIM ROME returns to SAN ANTONIO. The MILITARY CITY is going to love them some JIM ROME,” said SPENCE. “Who's the most outspoken... in your face sports personality in AMERICA? It's JIM ROME. When he says, 'Have a Take, Don't Suck,’ he means it."

