Carlota Returns To KXTE

Former AUDACY Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO middayer CARLOTA is on-air TODAY (7/28) at BEASLEY Alternative KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS. “CARLOTA’s XTREME TAKEOVER" began at 10a and she says it’s running all weekend long.

CARLOTA has spent over 25 years on-air in LAS VEGAS. She was previously on-air at KXTE from 1998-2002 and spent over 20 years at LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KOMP.

Look for more details soon.

