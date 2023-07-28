Stewart

BILL "STU" STEWART has joined iHEARTMEDIA as SVP/Programming for the seven-station SPOKANE, WA, cluster, which includes AC KISC (KISS 98.1), Hot AC KCDA, Classic Rock KKZX, Alternative KFOO (ALT 96.1), News/Talk KQNT (NEWSRADIO 590), Classic Hip-Hop KZFS/K268DL (HOOPTOWN 101.5) and Country KCDA-HD2/K257FX (KIX 99.3). He reports to JEFF HURLEY, EVP for the company's National Programming Group.

STEWART returns to iHEART after serving as PD and morning host for the company's Country KASH (KASH COUNTRY 107.5) and Top 40 sister KGOT/ANCHORAGE from 1993 to 2021. More recently, he briefly was Dir./Digital and Radio Content for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's five stations in BILLINGS, MT, including KCTR (CAT COUNTRY 102.9), AC KKBR (MIX 97.1), Classic Rock KMHK (103.7 THE HAWK), Talk KBUL-A/K277DS (970/103.3) and AC KCHH (LITE FM). He joined that cluster in MAY (NET NEWS 5/30).

HURLEY said of STEWART, "His wealth of experience and innovative vision will undoubtedly strengthen our team and elevate our programming to new heights."

Added Area Pres. STEVE DARNELL, "I’m fired up that BILL is joining iHEARTMEDIA in SPOKANE as our programming leader. BILL has a great, positive energy, is a proven programming winner, and will be a great collaborator with our sales team to provide exciting marketing opportunities for our valued clients.”

Said STEWART, "I am humbled to return to the iHEARTMEDIA team as SVP of Programming for our SPOKANE market. Huge thanks to STEVE and JEFF for trusting me to grow the brands and revenues and allowing me to be part of this amazing team."

