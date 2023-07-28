DOG BROTHERS RECORDS relaunches this week with its first signing in over 30 years. Formed in 1986 in GEORDIE GILLESPIE's basement recording and rehearsal studio at 172 Ludlow St on NEW YORK'S LOWER EAST SIDE, DOG BROTHERS RECORDS was originally created as the label home for vinyl releases.

The label's return kicks off with RICHMOND-based band SAINT SAMUEL, who has a new single "Like You Like That" and video slated for release this FRIDAY, AUGUST 4th. The song was produced by the band, mixed by MARK NEEDHAM (THE KILLERS, IMAGINE DRAGONS, BLUE OCTOBER) and the video may be the first to feature ChatGPT as a character.

GILLESPIE said, "I'm excited to continue expanding the scope of UNLEASHED MUSIC by curating a label roster, while building a catalogue of contemporary, credible and authentic artists and songs which will benefit from our marketing and promotional structure. We will also take advantage of our relationship with DOMINO PUBLISHING to ensure that all possible opportunities will be exploited."

Send cool Alternative, Rock, Americana, and Electronic music for label consideration to dogbrothersrecords@gmail.com

