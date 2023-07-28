DOJ To Investigate Ticketmaster

According to a report which came out late FRIDAY (7/28), the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to probe LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, parent company to TICKETMASTER, making it the focus of an antitrust suit to be filed by the end of the year. Both POLITICO and MARKETWATCH noted that the DOJ will most likely claim TICKETMASTER is abusing its power within the live music industry.

If the case is successful, it could break up the embattled company. Despite all of TICKETMASTER’S legal turmoil, they’re still the largest ticketing company in the U.S.

Insiders say this probe is not related to the TAYLOR SWIFT ticket debacle from last year, which LIVE NATION executives blamed on a cyberattack. However, many critics say it points to the fact that TICKETMASTER has no real competition and, therefore, lacks motivation to provide a quality service.

The decision on whether to sue TICKETMASTER will come later this fall as antitrust prosecutors already have a busy schedule lined up and available resources may play a factor.

