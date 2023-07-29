Comedy Tour

As he continues to defend himself against two sexual assault lawsuits (NET NEWS 7/13), the now label-less Country singer JIMMIE ALLEN revealed last week that he plans to embark on a brief comedy tour, titled "I Said What I Said." He shared the news on INSTAGRAM, noting that the three-show OCTOBER run will be invitation only, and offering a link for fans to sign up to win tickets. The venues and dates were not revealed.

Despite being dropped by his former label, STONEY CREEK RECORDS, following the lawsuits (NET NEWS 6/12), ALLEN looks to also be readying a new album, likely to be called "Live Another Day." Tagging his recent social media posts with the emoji of a playing card spade and #15, he has, over the last several weeks, shared snippets of songs "Live Another Day," "Small Town Anthem," "More Like Me," "God Bless This Dirt," "Shaking In My Boots" "Drunk Feelings" "Senorita" and "Cuz You're Lonely."









