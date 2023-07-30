Morgan (r) and Gen. Poppas (Photo: Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry)

U.S. ARMY veteran turned Country music star CRAIG MORGAN surprised the audience at the GRAND OLE OPRY on SATURDAY night (7/29) by re-enlisting in the ARMY RESERVE. He was sworn in on stage at the OPRY, where he has been a member since 2008, by General ANDREW POPPAS, Commander of the US ARMY FORCES COMMAND. Watch the moment here.

The BROKEN BOW RECORDS artist previously served 17 years in the ARMY and ARMY RESERVE with the 101st and 82nd AIRBORNE DIVISIONS, and as E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist, with Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master among his certifications. He has been newly sworn in as Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate, and will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving in the ARMY RESERVE, assigned to REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL.

MORGAN said, "I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves. I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers."

He is a recipient of the ARMY’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award, as well as being a member of the U.S. FIELD ARTILLERY HALL OF FAME.

MORGAN will appear on FOX NEWS' "FOX & FRIENDS" this morning (7/31) to talk about his re-enlistment. He kicks off the next leg of his "GOD, Family Country Tour 2023" in SEPTEMBER, playing 13 theater and auditorium dates through the end of OCTOBER.

