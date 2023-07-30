New #1

Congratulations to JELLY ROLL and his promotion team at BMG/STONEY CREEK RECORDS for landing his second #1 single of 2023 at Country radio with "NEED A FAVOR." The song rises from #2 to crown the MEDIABASE chart in its 27th week. The NASHVILLE native previously topped the chart with "Son Of A Sinner" in early JANUARY. That one took 39 weeks to summit.

"NEED A FAVOR" was the most added single at Country radio on its FEBRUARY 13th impact date. It was written by JELLY ROLL, AUSTIN NIVAREL, JOE RAGOSTA and BOB RAGOSTA, and the artist has said it's about "talking to GOD in that darkest moment. That moment that we've all had where we've hit our knees and asked him for the biggest favor of our life knowing that we haven't talked to him in a while.”

After two weeks at the top of the chart, LUKE COMBS' "Fast Car" moves to #2 this week, followed in the top 5 by JUSTIN MOORE and PRISCILLA BLOCK's "You, Me, And Whiskey (4-3). MORGAN WALLEN's recent three-week #1, "Last Night," moves 3-4, while KANE BROWN's "Bury Me In GEORGIA" rises 7-5. COMBS has a second single in the top 10 with "Love You Anyway," which holds at #6.

