British Music Executive Professor JONATHAN SHALIT OBE is set to receive the "International Lifetime Achievement Award” at the global music business event, MUSEXPO. The award ceremony will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 18th, 2024, in BURBANK, CALIFORNIA.

The award is in recognition of SHALIT’s career spanning three decades of achievements. In addition to the award, he will be presented with official proclamations honoring his remarkable work from the City of BURBANK, LOS ANGELES COUNTY, and the CALIFORNIA STATE ASSEMBLY representatives during a luncheon. SHALIT's contributions to the UK entertainment industry were previously acknowledged in 2014 when he received an OBE from HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN at BUCKINGHAM PALACE. This latest honor further enhances his status in the music and wider entertainment business.

A&R WORLDWIDE and MUSEXPO President & Founder SAT BISLA commented, "JONATHAN’s remarkable contributions to the music and entertainment industry have earned him well-deserved recognition as the esteemed International Lifetime Achievement Award honoree at next year’s MUSEXPO. Over the course of JONATHAN’s illustrious three-decade career, his unwavering dedication and visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on the industry's landscape. As a prominent figure in the music scene, JONATHAN possesses an innate ability to identify and nurture exceptional talent, catapulting numerous artists to global stardom."

BISLA went on to say, "JONATHAN’s astute eye for spotting potential and his relentless pursuit of excellence have not only transformed the careers of individuals but have also significantly contributed to the evolution and continued success of the British music and wider entertainment industry on the world stage. His profound influence will continue to resonate for years to come, serving as a guiding light for future generations of music and entertainment professionals. This well-deserved recognition at MUSEXPO 2024 confirms his status as a true titan of his industry, testament to the lasting impact he has made and will continue to make."

