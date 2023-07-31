New Blog Post

In the latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA, CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS look at the impact of increased data privacy concerns on radio station promotion. The next NUVOODOO LIVE session will also look at data privacy in regards to stations, their sites and promotion. Do listeners/fans accept cookies, share location and allow activity tracking?

NUVOODOO MEDIA's latest blog shares some of the data they've gathered here.





