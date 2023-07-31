Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS begins to roll-out data gathered with the company's AQ5 study. Included in the study is responses to questions to air personalities on AI. JACOBS will going through some of their results of the AQ5 study at MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP 35 in DALLAS.

At MSBC 35, JACOBS will discuss AI and more with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS morning host DAVE RYAN, YEA NETWORKS syndicated personality GREG BEHARRELL, and NRG MEDIA's BROOKE SUMMERS.

