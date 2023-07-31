Gibson

BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA morning show Producer/Co-Host DAVE GIBSON is heading up the PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE EXTENSION to join CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WODE (99.9 THE HAWK)/ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON, PA as morning co-host alongside RICK MICHAELS. "THE HAWK MORNING RAVE WITH RICK AND DAVE" launches TOMORROW (8/1).

Regional VP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH PEMBLETON said, ‘This is an exciting time for one of our legacy ALLENTOWN brands and demonstrates CUMULUS MEDIA’s commitment to the very best LIVE and LOCAL talent on our stations."

PD SAL PALAZZOLO said, “I am pleased to welcome DAVE to the HAWK team! DAVE’s experience and synergies with the rest of the CUMULUS ALLENTOWN staff will be a welcome addition. I’m eager for RICK MICHAELS and his new on-air partner to wake up the VALLEY and keep WODE-FM the force it has been for many years!”

GIBSON said, “Mama, I’m coming home! As a kid I used to record songs to cassette off WODE, so joining their well-established morning show is a real thrill. 99.9 THE HAWK represents the best of everything that is the LEHIGH VALLEY, and I can’t wait to join their winning brand and rock mornings with RICK.”

MICHAELS added, “I am eager to start a new chapter with THE HAWK MORNING RAVE WITH RICK AND DAVE. We hit it off from the second we met!! Plus, DAVE comes from working with the legendary JOHN DEBELLA in PHILLY, so he brings some serious chops to mornings on WODE. I am sure this will be an awesome new morning show for THE LEHIGH VALLEY Classic Rock station!!”

