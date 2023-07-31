Burgoyne

RUMPLE co-founder MATT BURGOYNE has joined SAGA COMMUNICATIONS as Director of Innovation and Growth.

BURGOYNE said, “I am privileged to be a part of the SAGA team, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS is full of talented leaders, a vision for where it is going, financially strong and nimble enough to make it happen”.

President and CEO CHRIS FORGY said, “We are on a quest to acquire the very best people at their craft, give them, the responsibility, the accountability, the support, and the authority to help SAGA and its markets to innovate and grow. MATT BURGOYNE is the most recent example of that, and we are delighted to welcome him into the SAGA family as the new Director of Innovation and Growth. MATT will provide the expertise and training necessary for our sellers to grow not only in our core competencies but also to complete the circle of traditional media and digital for our customers in all our SAGA markets.”

