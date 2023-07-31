Taking Over Sales For ESPN Audio

GOOD KARMA BRANDS will be taking over advertising sales and sales operations of ESPN RADIO and ESPN podcasts under a new arrangement that began FRIDAY (7/28). GKB Pres. STEVE POLITZINER will head the company's new ESPN sales division.

The deal follows ESPN making some high-profile layoffs that reshuffled the radio network's lineup, including the end of the network's morning show. ESPN will continue to handle the content end of the business along with marketing and distribution, with GKB focusing on sales.

ESPN Exec. Editor/Head of Event and Studio Production NORBY WILLIAMSON said, "ESPN has been leading and innovating in the audio space for over 30 years with our national radio lineup, as well as our live events schedule with over 300 signature events annually, and always-expanding podcast library. This latest iteration of our long-standing partnership with GOOD KARMA BRANDS reinforces our commitment and ability to further grow the business..

"As we always have, ESPN will continue to lead the content, distribution and marketing across our wide range of audio platforms, with GOOD KARMA now handling the advertising sales efforts. Our strategy, goals, and passion for ESPN AUDIO are very closely aligned with the GOOD KARMA team, and will lead to continued success and an unmatched experience for sports fans."

