Dividend And Shareholder Vote

EMMIS CORPORATION's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of 50 cents per share of common stock, payable on SEPTEMBER 22nd to shareholders of record as of SEPTEMBER 13th.

The company, which still owns Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM) (LMA'd to GOOD KARMA BRANDS) and Gospel WLIB-A/NEW YORK and branded-content podcast producer SOUND THAT BRANDS, is holding its annual shareholder meeting on AUGUST 29th in INDIANAPOLIS, with shareholders voting on three director seats and an amendment to the company's articles of incorporation to allow the redemption of Class A Common Stock for $6/share during the first year following the effective date of the amendment, $6.50 in the second year, and $7.25 during the third year, as well as ratification of ERNST & YOUNG, LLP as independent auditor for this fiscal year.

Chairman/CEO JEFF SMULYAN said, "The adoption of these proposed amendments will give us the opportunity to return significant capital to our Class A shareholders and to allow me to work with our management team to grow the company thereafter."

