Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH morning co-host DANNY MEYERS has landed at HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH as afternoon co-host alongside incumbent MEGHAN LANE.

PD RANDI WEST said, “I have been trying to hire DANNY for the better part of 5 years! To say that I am excited is an understatement. DANNY is the perfect addition to our WRMF staff, and I can’t wait to hear DANNY entertain SOUTH FLORIDA for years to come.”

MEYERS added, “HUBBARD is about innovating radio and elevating content. Excited to be a part of their plans at WRMF. I’ve been trying to work with RANDI WEST for more than 5 years. It’s time! ELIZABETH HAMMA, BRUCE LOGAN, and of course, GREG STRASSELL… thank you all so much for this opportunity. MEGHAN LANE and I are ready. Lets go!”

Congratulate MEYERS at danny.meyers@hubbardradio.com.

