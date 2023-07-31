Staffing Up

NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD RECORDS has promoted three VPs to Senior VP positions, elevated two other executives into VP roles, and hired three new staffers into VP positions.

JEFF TANNER rises from VP to SVP/Business Affairs. PAUL LOGAN is upped from VP to SVP/Sync & Brand Partnerships. BRIANNE DESLIPPE is upped from VP to SVP/Global Marketing & Strategy. Simultaneously, H. READ DAVIS, who joined the company as Sr. Dir./Digital last year, is upped to VP/Digital, and TORI JOHNSON is promoted from Sr. Dir./Creative & Digital to VP/Creative.

New additions SERENA LLOYD (VP/Human Resources), STEFANIE CARTER (VP/Finance) and LUCY BARTOZZI (VP/Marketing) also join the team, effective immediately. LLOYD had previous HR roles at WEBER SHANDWICK, CONCORD, KETCHUM and others. CARTER was previously with the NASHVILLE PREDATORS, LIVE NATION, NISSAN and MARS PETCARE. BARTOZZI's previous stops include ROUND HILL RECORDS, MTHEORY and RED BULL RECORDS.

