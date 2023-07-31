New Affiliation

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Sports WVAX-A-W275CL (1450 ESPN)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA has dropped ESPN RADIO programming and added FOX SPORTS RADIO programming as FOX SPORTS 102.9 FM AND 1450 AM, starting TODAY (7/31). The station is taking the entire FSR lineup around the clock and on weekends.

“We’re thrilled to now be offering the biggest and brightest names in sports radio to CENTRAL VIRGINIA,” said GM GARRETT KLINGEL. “We know how sports-crazed this market is, so they deserve the best!”

