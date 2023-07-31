Godbolt, Hardge

Morning co-host BUCKY GODBOLT and afternoon co-host MIKE HARDGE have exited GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Sports KTXX-KTAE-A-K270CO (THE HORN)/AUSTIN as the full-power KTXX signal prepares a flip to an as-yet-unannounced format.

GODBOLT, a former running back coach at the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, had been hosting mornings with ERIN HOGAN. HARDGE, a former minor league baseball player, was co-hosting afternoons with ROD BABERS.

