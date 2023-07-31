Mickelson (Photo: Facebook)

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES host JAN MICKELSON has passed away, according to posts from his family on his FACEBOOK page. MICKELSON, who hosted a midday show for WHO until suffering a stroke in 2015 and later briefly returned, first for an abbreviated midday show and later for a weekend show,

MICKELSON's family posted on SUNDAY (7/31) that he had admitted to the hospital with low blood pressure and failing kidney function; shortly thereafter, wife SUZY posted, "JAN went home to be with the Lord last night. Our family is grateful for all the warm wishes, love, and support. Your kindness and prayers have sustained us these last few days. JAN loved to entertain, inform, and educate. He loved his listeners, all of them. His greatest legacy is the folks he inspired."

