Cardi B (Photo: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com)

CARDI B threw her microphone at a LAS VEGAS clubgoer who threw a drink at the rapper during a performance at DRAI'S BEACHCLUB. The incident happened SATURDAY (7/29). CARDI B continued her performance after the incident.

The drink thrower was escorted out of the venue.

Check out the incident here and see more from PEOPLE.





« see more Net News