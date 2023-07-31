Shannon

CAUSE4PAWS, INC. Oldies WBED (FUN 90.1)/BEDFORD, IN morning host MIKE SHANNON is celebrating his 45th anniversary working in the radio business on AUGUST 8th. SHANNON co-hosts mornings on the noncommercial Oldies outlet with his wife DEB.

SHANNON said, "I am incredibly humbled and blessed to have had the opportunity to entertain and inform audiences for the past 45 years. Radio has been my life, and the love and support from our listeners have been invaluable. I am grateful to my wife DEB, and our very loyal fans for making this journey so rewarding."

