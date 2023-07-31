New Sound & Interactive Experience

COASTAL BROADCASTING Alternative WJSE/CAPE MAY-ATLANTIC CITY, NJ rebrands to "PLANET 106.3 WJSE, REAL ALTERNATIVE RADIO" starting TODAY under REGIONAL MEDIA’s Rock Formats Director DAVE LEVORA and implemented locally by MARK HUNTER. The station was previously WJSE THE ROCK ALTERNATIVE.

"We're embarking on a thrilling new journey today," said KIM MASCHIO, GM of PLANET 106.3 WJSE. "By infusing the lively spirit and broad appeal of PLANET 106.3 into our station, while honoring the heritage of WJSE THE ROCK ALTERNATIVE, we're creating a unique blend of past, present, and future."

"DAVE and MARK's collaboration is creating a seamless transition into our new format," MASCHIO added. "Their combined expertise and understanding of our local market are what makes this rebranding truly exciting. We believe their efforts will redefine radio, not just for us, but for stations nationwide."

The rebranding includes a new sound on the air, new logo, and a fully redesigned interactive experience of the PLANET brand in the CAPE MAY-ATLANTIC CITY market. Check out PLANET 106.3 WJSE at planet1063.com.

