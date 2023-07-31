Hall Of Fame

The NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is adding five new inductees into the NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME. The inductees, to be honored at the NYSBA's annual luncheon in NEW YORK on OCTOBER 25th, include iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR-F (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK personality ANGIE MARTINEZ; CW affiliate WPIX-TV (PIX 11)/NEW YORK weatherman IRV "MR. G" GIKOFSKY; CDO BROADCASTING AC WCDO-A-FW222CR/SIDNEY, NY Station Manager and host CRAIG STEVENS HARRIS; former ABC affiliate WSYR-TV (NEWSCHANNEL 9)/SYRACUSE News Anchor/Reporter DAN CUMMINGS; and former iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAM-A/ROCHESTER sports talk host and ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE sports columnist BOB MATTHEWS.

NYSBA Pres. DAVID DONOVAN said, “The HALL OF FAME Class of 2023 represents the finest in our broadcasters in NEW YORK. Each inductee represents a lifetime of achievement serving their profession, community and our nation. We are honored to have them join the HALL OF FAME.”

« see more Net News