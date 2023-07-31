Wood

Songwriter/producer TRAVIS WOOD has extended his deal with independent music company CREATIVE NATION in NASHVILLE. WOOD has penned nine Canadian #1 singles and more than a dozen top 10 Canadian singles.

He currently has two singles climbing the Country airplay charts, PARMALEE’s “Girl In Mine” and KASSI ASHTON’s “Drive You Out Of My Mind.” He signed his first publishing deal with CREATIVE NATION in 2019, and has had cuts and releases by MORGAN WALLEN, JAKE OWEN, JORDAN DAVIS, COREY KENT, MATT STELL, SCOTTY McCREERY, and more.

CREATIVE NATION founder and CEO, BETH LAIRD said, “Since the first time we heard TRAVIS’s music, [co-founder] LUKE [LAIRD] and I loved his unique style of songwriting and knew he would fit right in at CREATIVE NATION. It’s so exciting to see our community recognize his talent and his hard work is paying off. We are excited to continue working together and building on these past four years."

WOOD added, “BETH and LUKE, along with everyone at CREATIVE NATION, have been such champions of me and my songs. I’m grateful to continue our work together and excited to share more success with this team moving forward.”

