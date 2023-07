Top 10

BABBEL has ascended to the top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for JULY 24-30, swapping places with previous leader UPSIDE. ZIPRECRUITER remained in second place.

The top 10:

1. BABBEL (last week #3; 46495 instances)

2. ZIPRECRUITER (#2; 42638)

3. UPSIDE (#1, 35919)

4. DISCOVER (#5; 32654)

5. WENDY'S (#13; 31561)

6. STAPLES- STAPLES CONNECT (#12; 30591) 7. OUTLAWS: THE GOOD THIEF PODCAST (--; 29941)

8. LOWE'S (#7; 29339)

9. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#8; 28390)

10. INDEED (#16; 26559)

