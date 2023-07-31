Yoder

Industry veteran SHELBY YODER has launched WILL&CO, a songwriter and producer management company. YODER was most recently Head of NASHVILLE for MILK & HONEY, where she ran the company's publishing ventures and managed business for the entire NASHVILLE territory, overseeing more than songwriters and producers. YODER worked on a global level with her roster, serving clients based in NASHVILLE, LOS ANGELES, LONDON and SYDNEY.

Prior to MILK & HONEY, YODER was Dir./Professional Membership and Events at NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL, where she helped book and produce TIN PAN SOUTH songwriter’s festival, as well as quarterly #1 parties.

YODER commented, “I believe in fair pay and fair ownership of intellectual properties, and I desire to be on the forefront of the progression of the NASHVILLE music business. I believe that there is space for all genres and types of creators and look forward to expanding WILLO&CO to be a multi-city collective of like-minded individuals in pursuit of this.”

