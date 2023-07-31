Bryant

RISER HOUSE artist JORDANA BRYANT has signed with CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) for booking representation. The 18-year-old BRYANT will release her new single, "Best Friend," on AUGUST 11th, and will be touring across the Western U.S. and opening for the Season 21 winners of NBC’s "THE VOICE," GIRL NAMED TOM, in SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER.

Of the signing, BRYANT said, "I couldn't be more grateful for the incredible opportunity to work with CAA. It's a dream come true to have such a dedicated team supporting my journey, and I’m so looking forward to getting to play my music live. 'Best Friend' is a song that holds a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to share it with fans who have been asking for it and patiently waiting for a while now. I’m truly so excited for what lies ahead in this next chapter."

Written by BRYANT with longtime collaborators ZACH KALE and SETH MOSLEY, "Best Friend" has garnered more than 6.6 million streams from previews of the track.

