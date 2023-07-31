Patrick

GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Sports KTSB-A (THE BLITZ 1170 AM)/TULSA has added FOX SPORTS RADIO's DAN PATRICK for 9a-noon (CT). PATRICK's syndicated show replaces the local "BETWEEN THE LINES" with DAN HAWK and SCOTT PFEIL.

PD and afternoon co-host JEREMIE POPLIN said, “THE BLITZ Is proud to welcome DAN back to the market in TULSA and we look forward to the tremendous content he presents each day.”

