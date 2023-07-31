-
Heidi And Spencer Pratt To Host Video Podcast For The Ringer
by Perry Michael Simon
SPOTIFY's THE RINGER PODCAST NETWORK is launching a new podcast with "THE HILLS" reality TV personalities HEIDI and SPENCER PRATT. "SPEIDI'S 16TH MINUTE" will debut WEDNESDAY (8/2) in both video and audio formats..
The PRATTS, in a press release, are jointly quoted as saying, “HEIDI and I have always wanted to do a MASTERCLASS on being famous, but since their people never call us back, we’re taking it to this podcast which will be both educational and free for you to listen to. A win for everyone! We can’t wait to share this with you!”