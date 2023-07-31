Roasts

SIRIUSXM will air a limited-run channel with material from the archives of the FRIARS CLUB, the organization of comedians known for its private, raucous roasts of comics, politicians, and celebrities. FRIARS CLUB RADIO, with clips from the club's archives dating back to 1950, will air AUGUST 6th through SEPTEMBER 2nd.

“We are pleased to share the FRIARS Archive for the very first time,” said FRIARS CLUB Dean ARTHUR AIDALA. “Our roasts began as a vehicle to raise monies to aid veterans of WWI, and we will honor that tradition by having our treasured archive benefit the TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION. By partnering with SIRIUSXM, we’re able to not only share our time capsule of comedy with a huge audience, we’re also able to honor our legacy of giving to an important cause.”

“This is a dream come true,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Comedy Programming JACK VAUGHN. “The FRIARS archive has been closely guarded for years, and so we’re honored that SIRIUSXM gets to air this treasure trove of amazing material that no one ever thought would see the light of day. Listeners are in for a real treat.”

