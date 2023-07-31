Sold

PAUL and DEBRA DEEN are selling BLUEBERRY BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC., licensee of Classic Country WAJQ-F, Religion WAWO-A, W261BR, and W256DS/ALMA, GA, to NEAL ARDMAN for $225,000.

In another filing with the FCC, RUBIN BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Hits KCUP-A/TOLEDO, OR to JACOBS RADIO PROGRAMMING, LLC for $18,500 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

