CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WDVD/DETROIT has named MICHELLE MATTHEWS as the new PD for the station. MATTHEWS was previously OM/Brand Manager for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS in COLUMBUS, OH. She replaces DAVID COREY, who left the company last month (NET NEWS 6/13). Prior her time in COLUMBUS, she was Digital PD for iHEART Classic Hits station KLOU/ST. LOUIS, MO. She was also Regional Programming Manager, OMAHA/WICHITA/SIOUX CITY for CLEAR CHANNEL/IHEARTMEDIA, and OM for CLEAR CHANNEL/IHEARTMEDIA’s five station group in OMAHA, NE.

CUMULUS DETROIT/ANN ARBOR Regional VP/Market Manager STEVE FINATERI said, “We are so excited to have MICHELLE aboard. She brings a new kind of energy to our team which I’m sure will be felt by the loyal WDVD listening audience. She has an impeccable track record for success which I know will continue for a very long time in DETROIT.”

MATTHEWS added, “How lucky am I??? Super excited to work with a dream team at CUMULUS MEDIA and WDVD. Fun begins now!”

