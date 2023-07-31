Hilton

NIKKI HILTON has been named Market Manager for ALPHA MEDIA’s seven ALASKA stations in ANCHORAGE and WASILLA, starting the job on JULY 10th. HILTON has more than 28 years of broadcast media experience in both CANADA and the U.S, and most recently held the position of SVP/Sales at iHEARTMEDIA in SPOKANE, WA.

She transferred to SPOKANE last year (NET NEWS 2/11/22) from iHEART/HARRISBURG, PA, where she was Dir./Strategic Partnerships and TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK/PENNSYLVANIA manager.

ALPHA MEDIA Regional Pres. and CCO BILL MCELVEEN commented on the announcement, “After our longtime Market Manager in ALASKA, SCOTT SMITH, announced his retirement in JANUARY, we’ve been searching nationwide for an outstanding candidate to lead our terrific team in ANCHORAGE and WASILLA. We found that leader in NIKKI HILTON. NIKKI is a remarkable person and media expert and brings all of ALPHA’s core values to our ALASKA markets. We are delighted to have her join the ALPHA team in a leadership position.”

HILTON added, "I look forward to growing and nurturing the great potential of not only this market and these stations, but more importantly, this live and local team. The power of radio lives and breathes in ALASKA, and I am proud to lead this amazing group."

