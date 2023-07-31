Barstow

WATERLOO MEDIA Triple Aogram Director KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO)/AUSTIN has announced the departure of PD JAY MICHAELS, who exits immediately to pursue other interests. The station tapped sister KROX-FM (101X) veteran Programmer LYNN BARSTOW as his replacement, along with promoting ACLR Music Coordinator BAILEY HEATH who adds APD duties.

BARSTOW shares “As a brand, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS has been iconic through nearly my entire life; the TV show was a formative force in shaping my music tastes; AUSTIN CITY LIMITS FESTIVAL and the ACL LIVE venue have lived up to the television show’s greatness, and I’m here to help ensure that the radio station and its events continue to do so, too. Renowned music journalist ANDY LANGER continues to lead the way in PM Drive on an airstaff that—well—sounds like AUSTIN.”

BARSTOW has spent more than 20 years in AUSTIN, programming KROX for the last 18. He previously programmed AUSTIN alternative rock outlet KNNC-FM (K-NACK) in the early 1990’s.

HEATH has been with AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO since 2019. Previously, she worked in promotions at WATERLOO’s cluster in NORFOLK, VIRGINIA. “I’m thrilled to get to expand my role here, and learn and grow in my favorite radio format,” says HEATH.

Reach JAY at (214) 924-1693 or JayMichaelsmusic@gmail.com.

