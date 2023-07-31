October 1st-3rd

ELEVATION BEAVER CREEK, set for OCTOBER 1-3 in BEAVER CREEK, CO., has announced its first round of performers. The lineup spans the genres of Country, Americana, and Triple A, and includes featured artists BILLY CURRINGTON, MICHAEL FRANTI and BRIAN KELLEY.

The event will also showcase rising talents, including COFFEY ANDERSON, GEORGE BIRGE, JORDANA BRYANT, LIDDY CLARK, ALEX HALL, JOHN HOLLIER, HUNTERGIRL. RYAN LARKINS, STEPHANIE QUAYLE, JOBI RICCIO, JOSH ROSS, DYLAN SCHNEIDER, MATT STELL and THE WAR AND TREATY.

Event producer FF ENTERTAINMENT Pres. BOBBII JACOBS said, "Our carefully chosen artists will deliver authentic performances, while attendees immerse themselves in the beauty of BEAVER CREEK, making this a truly unique experience. As we reveal the first round of performers, I couldn't be more excited about the diverse lineup that will leave a lasting impression on all attendees."

Like sister events LIVE IN THE VINEYARD and LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY, in-person attendance at ELEVATION is only be open to invited industry guests, including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives and corporate partners.









