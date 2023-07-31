Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock.com)

MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS' Adult Standards KKGO-HD3 (UNFORGETTABLE FM)/LOS ANGELES is declaring it "All TAYLOR, All The Time" in preparation for TAYLOR SWIFT'S upcoming ERAS tour dates in LOS ANGELES, set for AUGUST 3-9. The station will forego its regular format, and broadcast 30 days of SWIFT's music.

Look for a permanent format change for KKGO-HD3 when the SWIFT stunt concludes.

The KKGO HD3 signal is a digital channel of KKGO 105.1, and is available on most automobile FM radios.

