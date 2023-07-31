Eilish (Photo: Jack Bridgland)

Singer BILLIE EILISH will be partnering with the environmental non-profit REVERB to use solar-powered intelligent battery systems for her performance at LOLLAPALOOZA in CHICAGO on THURSDAY, AUGUST 3rd.

REVERB’s ANDREW GARDNER said, “We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry. There are real climate solutions available right here, right now. By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond.”

