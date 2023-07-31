Fundraiser

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA raised $1.9 million for the AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER OF CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA in its 23rd annual 95.5 WSB CARE-A-THON. The event has raised over $32 million over its history.

“This event continues to be one of hope and generosity thanks to our big-hearted listeners and dedicated WSB RADIO team. We are proud of our special partnership with GEORGIA’s top pediatric research center, AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDER CENTER OF CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA,” said VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG. “The mission to help children and their families fight cancer is so important.”

“We’re deeply grateful to our 95.5 WSB RADIO family for their continued support of the AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER. Over the past 23 years, more than $32 million has been raised through the 95.5 WSB CARE-A-THON to support both critical research and the patients and families we care for at CHILDREN’S,” said CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA FOUNDATION Pres. JANINE MUSHOLT. “We’re beyond thankful to the station, the hosts, and the listeners for their true dedication and generosity!”

“The 95.5 WSB listeners are so compassionate and generous. For 23 years they’ve stepped up and donated to help the kids who need CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA,” said WSB Director of Branding and Programming KEN CHARLES. “I’m so proud of the entire WSB team who worked tirelessly to make this year’s CARE-A-THON the biggest one yet. This is a labor of love for all of us.”

