KOOL (Big 94.5)/Phoenix PM Host Kaden Exits
by Roy Trakin
August 1, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
AUDACY Classic Hits KOOL-FM (BIG 94.5)/PHOENIX (Big 94-5) night host KADEN exits after five-plus years with the cluster. In addition, he previously hosted nights/swing on sisters Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101-5) and Country KMLE (KMLE 107-9).
KADEN's previous major market stops also include KZZP/PHOENIX, KKHH/HOUSTON, KMVK/DALLAS, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS and Z100/NEW YORK.
Reach out to KADEN at kadenradio@gmail.com or (651) 324-9407, and grab audio here.