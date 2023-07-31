Now Covering Detroit

FAMILY LIFE RADIO has assumed ownership of WDRQ/DETROIT after closing on its purchase of the station from CUMULUS MEDIA (NET NEWS 6/13), and has flipped the former Country station to Contemporary Christian as WUFL. The new addition is FLR’s seventh signal in MICHIGAN, reaching 80% of the MICHIGAN population.

Commented FLR President/CEO EVAN CARLSON, “For the first time ever, FAMILY LIFE RADIO will cover the entire metro DETROIT area with one high-quality signal, providing messages of hope and encouragement to those tuning in.”

Added FLR morning show host and Chief Engagement Officer MIKE KANKELFRITZ, “FAMILY LIFE RADIO is looking forward to serving the metro DETROIT audience in the coming year with events, community outreach and more."

