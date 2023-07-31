Tino Cochino Radio

YEA NETWORKS syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO has debuted in TWIN FALLS, ID. TCR is now on LEE FAMILY BROADCASTING Bilingual Top 40 KXTA-HD3-K248B (MEGA 97.5)/IDAHO, FALLS weekdays from 3-7p.

LEE FAMILY BROADCASTING Spanish Language Brand Mgr. BENJAMIN "EL CHUPACABRAS" REED commented, "We are pleased to join forces with TINO COCHINO on our new bilingual CHR, MEGA 97.5 in TWIN FALLS. TINO literally reflects my target demographic - a mirror of what we are striving for. His bits and interaction with collaborators will resonate with the audience. There is now a new sheriff in town – we’re ready to move in and take names together, bringing one of the most talented top names in radio back to the GEM STATE. LEE FAMILY BROADCASTING is proud to be a part of the TINO COCHINO RADIO family. As they say in Spanish, "Orgullosos de ser COCHINO!"

TINO COCHINO added, "We love working with programmers that believe in personalities and BEN is all about it. This is exciting! The team and I can't wait to be part of the TWIN FALLS drive home. Plus, with our family SHOBOY in the morning, it's an all-day fiesta! Puro pariii!"

For more information on TINO COCHINO RADIO, reach out to Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or Scott@yeanetworks.com.

