Paul Reubens Remembered

BENZTOWN has created an audio tribute remembering HOLLYWOOD star, actor, comic and writer PAUL REUBENS, best known for his character PEE-WEE HERMAN. REUBENS passed away on SUNDAY after privately battling cancer the last six years. The actor’s INSTAGRAM page announced his passing on MONDAY.

Listen to the audio tribute written and produced by TOM GREEN and voiced by DARREN SILVA here.

